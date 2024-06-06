Inter Milan To Finalize & Announce Contract Extension For Coach Next Week

Inter Milan will wrap up contract extension talks with Simone Inzaghi and announce a new deal for the coach next week.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews.

Today, Inter met with Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti.

The main purpose of the meeting, by all accounts, was to work towards a new contract for the 48-year-old former Lazio coach.

There is no doubt that Inter want to extend Inzaghi’s deal. And by all accounts, the coach wants to stay and is happy to commit his future.

However, as of yet, Inzaghi has not yet put pen to paper.

The coach is still on a contract with Inter that runs out at the end of next June.

After today’s meeting, Inzaghi’s agent Tinti commented on the talks. The agent reassured that the talks are “positive” and that the aim of all parties is to agree a new deal for Inzaghi.

However, Tinti also cautioned that there is still work to do.

Inzaghi’s agent also noted that the change in ownership at Inter to Oaktree Capital makes things a little bit trickier, at least at first.

With all of this being said, there remains a bit of uncertainty about exactly when Inzaghi will sign his new deal.

It has always looked inevitable – a matter of “when” rather than “if.”

But Inzaghi must still sign on the dotted line to confirm his stay at Inter on a new deal.

According to Sky, the decisive meeting for Inzaghi to sign a new deal should come next week.

Inter will hold another round of talks with the coach’s agent Tinti. And these are expected to wrap up all the final details.

Inzaghi will sign a new two-year deal taking him until the end of June 2027 at Inter.

The coach will reportedly earn around €6.5 million net per season on the new contract.