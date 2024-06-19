Inter Milan Facing Competition Within Serie A To Sign USMNT Star From Venezia

Inter Milan are facing competition from within Serie A to sign Venezia and US international midfielder Tanner Tessmann this summer.

This according to Italian news outlet FCInter1908. The outlet reports that the 22-year-old is currently leaning towards clubs other than the Nerazzurri.

22-year-old Venezia midfielder Tessmann has emerged as a major target for Inter.

The Nerazzurri have already been in negotiations with the newly-promoted club to sign the US international.

Reportedly, Inter’s plan is to sign Tessmann this summer, and then loan him back to Venezia.

Tessmann would hardly have a place in the Inter squad next season.

The Nerazzurri will go into next season with six senior midfielders, all potentially starting-quality.

There will be Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanogu, Piotr ZIelinski, Kristjan Asllani, and Davide Frattesi.

But then in twelve months’ time, Inter could consider whether to have Tessmann in their first team squad.

Reportedly, Venezia want a fee of at least €7 million to sell Tessmann.

Inter have already made their interest clear to the newly-promoted club in talks last week.

However, FCIN1908 reports, Inter may not have the easiest time convincing the player on the move.

According to FCIN1908, there are several other teams in Serie A who have shown an interest in Tessmann.

Moreover, the outlet anticipate, the American may prefer a move to one of his other suitors.

If Tessmann is to make the switch to Inter, then there would naturally be questions about whether it is too big of a step up for a player at his age.

Moreover, there would be questions of playing time.

Even with Inter’s plan to loan Tessmann back to Venezia initially, playing a role at Inter in the future could be difficult.

Therefore, FCIN1908, Tessmann could prefer a move to a different club in Serie A this summer.