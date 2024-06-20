Inter Milan Facing Competition From Roma & Saudi Pro League Clubs For Serie A Breakout Star

Inter Milan aren’t alone in the race for Albert Gudmundsson, as AS Roma and Saudi Pro League clubs are also in the fray.

The 27-year-old was arguably the ultimate breakout star in Serie A this season thanks to his exceptional exploits at Genoa.

The talented attacker contributed with 16 goals and five assists across all competitions for the Grifone. He also stole the limelight with his remarkable dribbling skills.

Therefore, the Icelandic star attracted the attention of some of the big clubs in Italy and Europe, and chief among them are the Nerazzurri.

The reigning Italian champions have been probing about the Genoa star for quite some time now.

However, Inter would likely have to make way for Gudmundsson first, but offloading either Marko Arnautovic or Valentin Carboni.

But in the meantime, more suitors are emerging for the second striker.

According to Tuttosport via FcInterNews, Roma are ready to battle the Nerazzurri for Gudmundsson’s signature.

Moreover, the Iceland international has also caught the attention of some Saudi Pro League sides.

These clubs certainly have the financial means to satisfy Genoa’s requests and offer the player lucrative wages. But it remains to be seen if the attacker is willing to leave Europe while he’s hitting his prime.

Roma & Saudi Clubs Could Offer Inter Milan Competition For Albert Gudmundsson

The Turin-based newspaper also recalls how Fiorentina came forward with a proposal worth between 15 and 20 million euros in January. However, Genoa deemed these figures to be too low for Gudmundsson’s value.

The Rossoblu are seeking an offer of at least 35 million euros to part ways with their most prized asset.

This would make for an astronomical profit given how they signed the player for just 1 million euros in January 2022 from AZ Alkmaar.

The Icelandic star’s contract with Genoa is valid until June 2027.