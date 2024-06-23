Inter Milan Face Dilemma With Bayern Munich Mega Money Offer For Türkiye Star

A massive Bayern Munich offer for Hakan Calhanoglu would present a dilemma for Inter Milan between the budget and the pitch.

This is highlighted in today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

Bayern are reportedly considering a move for Inter midfielder Calhanoglu.

The Bavarians have not yet made any offers or formal approaches to Inter. But they have been sounding out the player, and rumours indicate that he would be open to the transfer.

If an offer does arrive for Calhanoglu, it will be a big one.

Bayern know perfectly well that Inter are not going to entertain offers lower than €50 million for a player who was named as the best midfielder in Serie A next season.

Therefore, the German giants will hardly try an insulting low-ball bid for Calhanoglu.

If Bayern make an offer for Calhanoglu, Inter will know that they’re serious.

And then the ball will be in the Nerazzurri’s court. Calhanoglu is under contract with Inter for three more years, so they could resist offers for him if they want to.

But at a certain point, a bid for Calhanoglu could become too tempting to pass up.

For Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, there is no question of what his stance on selling Calhanoglu would be.

The coach’s orders to the club for the summer transfer window have always been clear. He wants to keep the spine of the team together.

After winning the Serie A title in dominant fashion last season, Inzaghi feels that the best could be yet to come.

Therefore, the former Lazio coach hardly wants to lose any key players from the starting eleven.

And there is arguably no one player who was more pivotal to Inter than Calhanoglu last season.

But there are more considerations than just the pitch and the coach’s wishes for Inter.

The Nerazzurri may not be in the sort of dire financial position that they were in in the summer of 2021, when they offloaded Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku for enormous transfer fees.

But nor are Inter fully financially secure just yet.

New Nerazzurri owners Oaktree Capital reportedly have set the ambitious target of a fully balanced budget for the next set of accounts.

An offer well in excess of €50 million would go a long way towards accomplishing that.

The loss of Calhanoglu would be, without any shadow of a doubt, a blow for Inter in the short term.

But the Nerazzurri have survived the losses of several key players in recent years. And always come out stronger at the other side.

This is the result of a strategy that has include finding value in the market, improving players, and then selling them.

If Inter were to receive a big fee for a player who turns 31 next season, who they signed without a transfer fee, it would certainly represent exactly that.