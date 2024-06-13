Inter Milan Eyeing Up Villarreal Star As Alternative To Genoa Goalkeeper

Inter Milan Eyeing Up Villarreal Star As Alternative To Genoa Goalkeeper

Inter Milan are eyeing up Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen as a possible alternative target to Genoa’s Josep Martinez.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Inter’s hunt for a goalkeeper is now well underway.

As is now well-known, the Nerazzurri’s intention is to sign a young keeper this summer.

Inter are keen to bring in a player who can spend next season deputizing for Yann Sommer in goal. Then, when Sommer departs, take over the starting spot from the Swiss.

The big question, then, is who the Nerazzurri will end up signing for the position.

For some time, the name most strongly linked as a target has been Brazilian international Bento.

However, the negotiations with Bento’s club Athletico Paranaense have not taken off.

In the meantime, the Nerazzurri have started to move for Genoa keeper Jopsep Martinez.

Reports indicate that negotiations are now underway with the Grifone for 26-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper.

However, there is no guarantee of Martinez’s arrival at this stage. Therefore, the Gazzetta anticipate, Inter are keeping their options open in goal.

Inter Line Up Villarreal Keeper Filip Jorgensen As Josep Martinez Alternative

The Gazzetta note that agent Albert Botines was at Inter headquarters yesterday.

Among the items on the agenda for the discussion with the agent was Inter’s pursuit of teenage Real Betis defender Alex Perez.

But Perez is not the only one of Botines’s clients that Inter are keen on, reports the Gazzetta.

The newspaper report that Inter also discussed Villarreal keeper Jorgensen with Botines, who also represents former Nerazzurri keeper Andre Onana.

Jorgensen would certainly fit the age profile that Inter are looking for.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season with Villarreal in La Liga.

Jorgsen has represented Denmark at up to Under-21 level. However, he has yet to make a senior appearance for the national team.