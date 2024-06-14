Inter Milan Eyeing Up Move For Venezia & USMNT Star – Details Revealed

Inter Milan are considering a move for Venezia midfielder Tanner Tessmann this summer.

This according to Sky Sport Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio. He reports on his homepage that the Nerazzurri would intend to sign the 22-year-old this summer and then loan him back to Venezia.

Inter met with representatives from Venezia earlier next week.

Directors from the Venetian club were at Nerazzurri headquarters on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the two clubs discussed attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio. The Inter midfielder is a target for the newly-promoted club Venezia.

But according to Di Marzio, Oristanio is not the only player who Inter and Venezia discussed.

The Sky transfer expert reports that there is also a Venezia player who Inter showed an interest in.

Inter Eye Up Move For Venezia & USMNT Midfielder Tanner Tessmann

According to Di Marzio, Inter are also keen on signing 22-year-old Venezia midfielder Tessmann.

The Nerazzurri are looking for midfield reinforcements.

And according to Di Marzio, Tessmann is among the players who are on the Nerazzurri’s radar.

The renowned transfer journalist reports that Inter asked about Tessmann in their meeting with Venezia directors yesterday.

And Di Marzio further reports that Inter have a specific idea for the structure of a deal for the US international.

According to the Sky transfer expert, Inter want to sign Tessmann on a permanent deal right away.

However, the Nerazzurri would not include the 22-year-old in their first team squad right away.

Inter’s midfield is more well-stocked than ever with the arrival of Piotr Zielinski.

Therefore, it is hardly as though the Nerazzurri need reinforcements in the position at the moment.

Moreover, at the age of 22 Tessmann still needs playing time. Therefore, another season at Venezia would be positive for the American.

But for the future, Di Marzio reports, Inter see Tessmann as a viable reinforcement in midfield.