Inter Milan Eye Up Juventus Linked OGC Nice Star As Replacement For Bayern Munich Target

nter Milan are considering a move for OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as a replacement if Hakan Calhanoglu leaves.

Today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, report that the Nerazzurri would be ready to go head-to-head with Juventus for the Frenchman’s signature.

The last few days have seen Inter face the prospect of losing Calhanoglu this summer.

German giants Bayern Munich are keen on signing the Turkish international.

Inter will certainly want a high transfer fee if they are to sell Calhanoglu. But at a certain point they would make the sale – particularly if the player himself wants the transfer.

And in that event, Inter would be looking to replace Calhanoglu.

The former AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen is a hugely important player at the base of Inter’s midfield. His importance to the team has grown season on season.

Thus, replacing Calhanoglu would be no small matter.

But according to the Gazzetta, Inter have one idea in particular for a player who could take the 30-year-old’s place.

Inter Milan Eye Up Khephren Thuram As Calhanoglu Replacement

Khephren Thuram is the brother of Inter striker Marcus, and the son of legendary former Juventus and Parma defender Lilian.

The French international is currently coming to the end of his fifth season at Nice, after having joined the club from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco in 2019.

Thuram has been a regular starter for Nice for the last four seasons he’s been at the club.

And the 23-year-old’s form has increasingly attracted transfer interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Reports have linked Juventus with a strong interest in Thuram’s signature, in Serie A.

The Gazzetta note that the Bianconeri are in talks to sign the 23-year-old.

And from the Premier League, the top clubs have also shown an interest. Liverpool reportedly see Thuram as a target.

And if Inter were to carry out a sale of Calhanoglu, reports the Gazzetta, they would be ready to enter the race.

The Nerazzurri see Thuram’s combination of technical and physical attributes as making him an ideal option at the base of their midfield.