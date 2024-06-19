Inter Milan & Empoli Close To Finalizing Deal For Italy U21 Striker

Inter Milan and Empoli are close to finalizing a deal for Nerazzurri and Italy Under-21 striker Sebastiano Esposito.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews.

Young Inter striker Esposito spent last season on loan with Sampdoria in Serie B.

This was the sixth loan spell that the young striker has gone out on over the past few seasons.

Esposito had also had spells with the likes of SPAL, Venezia, and Bari in the Italian second division.

Meanwhile, the Inter striker had also spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Basel in the Swiss Super League.

And during the 2022-23 campaign, Esposito had been out on loan in Belgium. He spent the first half of that season playing for Anderlecht.

Inter & Empoli Close In On Agreement For Sebastiano Esposito Deal

Esposito’s next club, Sky report, will be in the top flight.

It is Empoli who are set to win the race to sign the 22-year-old, despite some interest from other clubs in both Serie A and Serie B including Cagliari.

Esposito has played in Serie A before, for the Inter first team. However, he has only made cameo appearances for the club, during the 2019-20 season under Antonio Conte.

But now, it looks as though the young Nerazzurri striker will make the move to a team where he could feature regularly in the top flight.

Empoli are looking to strengthen after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

The Tuscans kept themselves in Serie A with a dramatic late win over Roma on the final day of the campaign.

And Esposito is an attacking reinforcement that Empoli have identified for incoming coach Roberto D’Aversa.

The negotiations between Inter and Empoli for the striker have been moving quickly in the last couple days.

And according to Sky, there is little work for the two clubs to do. Esposito should soon become an Empoli player.