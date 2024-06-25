Inter Milan Duo Praised For Performances In Italy 1-1 EURO 2024 Draw Vs Croatia

Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni have won praise for their performances for Italy in their EURO 2024 draw with Croatia.

Today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere give both of the Inter Milan pair scores of 6.5/10 in the player ratings for the match, via FCInterNews.

Italy secured a 1-1 draw against Croatia in their final match of the group stage at the Euros in Germany this summer.

That point was enough to see the Azzurri progress to the knockout rounds. They do so as second in the group to Spain.

It was not an easy match for Italy by any means.

In the first half, it was a tense, fairly even contest. But in the second, Croatia started to look more threatening.

Despite Croatia captain Luka Modric having a penalty saved, the Real Madrid midfielder atoned moments later by scoring the opening goal of the match in the second half.

From the on Italy had most of the ball and the initiative. But they struggled to make much of it, even knowing that a loss would mean they would be third in their group.

Barella & Bastoni Praised For Performances In Italy Draw Vs Croatia

In the view of the Corriere, a number of Italy players were well below par.

However, two players who did well in the view of the newspaper were Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, and defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The former was the most positive influence for the Azzurri in midfield, argues the Corriere.

Barella put in a dangerous cross for teammate Bastoni. He also played a couple dangerous long diagonal balls, and fought for every ball in the midfield battle.

And Bastoni had two dangerous headers in the Croatia penalty area.

More important, though, was what the 25-year-old Inter defender did in Italy’s area.

Bastoni hardly put a foot wrong, using his strength and anticipation to mark Croatia striker Ante Budimir closely.