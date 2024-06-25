Inter Milan Don’t Want To Loan France U21 Star Back To Sevilla

Inter Milan do not intend to loan midfielder Lucien Agoume back to Sevilla for next season.

This according to Spanish outlet Relevo, via FCInterNews.

At the moment, Agoume remains an Inter player.

The France Under-21 international joined the Nerazzurri in 2019.

Since arriving at Inter, Agoume has been out on loan with the likes of Spezia, Brest, and Troyes. It was at Brest during the 2021-22 season where he enjoyed his best form and greatest playing time.

Agoume spent the first half of the season just gone in the Inter first-team squad. However, he made just one appearance, a cameo off the bench against Salernitana.

Then over the second half of the campaign, Agoume joined Sevilla on loan.

Marseille had also been keen on the Frenchman’s signature during the January window. But the Spanish club won the race to sign him.

Having initially had little playing time due to injury, the 22-year-old became a regular in the starting eleven over the last few months of the season.

Now the question has become what comes next for Agoume.

During the second half of the season just gone, Agoume made a total of twelve appearances for Sevilla in La Liga.

These totalled 774 minutes on the pitch for the 22-year-old, certainly an uptick in playing time.

Sevilla have appointed a new coach in the form of Garcia Pimienta.

And according to Relevo, the new coach is keen on bringing Agoume back. He was convinced by the Frenchman’s performances as a regular starter.

However, the Spanish outlet report, Sevilla only want Agoume on another loan.

The Andalusian side had the chance to make the 22-year-old’s loan deal a permanent one with a purchase option. But they declined.

Inter, however, want to sell Agoume once and for all this summer.

Therefore, Relevo report, the Nerazzurri have not opened up to loaning Agoume out to Sevilla again.