Inter Milan Could Send Uruguay Youngster To Genoa As Part Of Deal For Iceland Star

Inter Milan could offer striker Martin Satriano to Genoa as part of a deal for forward Albert Gudmundsson.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that the Uruguayan could join Genoa, but as part of a deal for Gudmundsson rather than Josep Martinez.

Satriano’s loan at Brest has now come to an end.

The 23-year-old helped the Ligue 1 to reach a surprise qualification for the Champions League over the season just gone.

This was not Satriano’s first campaign on loan with Brest.

The Uruguayan had also spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign at the club.

Meanwhile, Satriano had spent the 2022-23 season on loan with Empoli in Serie A.

Now, the question is where Satriano will go next. Reportedly, Valencia and Stuttgart are both keen on the 23-year-old.

And within Serie A, Genoa reportedly also see Satriano as a target.

Inter Could Offer Martin Satriano + Cash To Genoa For Albert Gudmundsson

And the interest of Genoa in signing Satriano could intersect with some other negotiations between the Ligurian club and Inter.

The Nerazzurri are keen to sign two different players from Genoa this summer.

One is goalkeeper Josep Martinez. The 26-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper is reportedly the player who Inter have decided to sign as a long-term replacement for Yann Sommer.

Meanwhile, former AZ Alkmaar forward Albert Gudmundsson is also a major target for Inter.

However, whereas negotiations for Martinez are advancing quickly, Inter are still some way from being able to get a deal over the line for Gudmundsson.

In negotiations for both Martinez and Gudmundsson, Inter could look to lower the cash fee by including a player going the other way as part of their offer.

And there have been reports that Satriano could be part of a deal for Martinez.

However, according to Tuttosport, it would actually be in a deal for Gudmundsson that Inter would send Satriano to Genoa.