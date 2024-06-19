Inter Milan Could Seal Spain International’s Transfer From Genoa Tomorrow

Inter Milan could wrap up negotiations to sign goalkeeper Josep Martinez from Genoa as early as tomorrow.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

The biggest priority for Inter in the first couple weeks of the transfer window has been their search for a new goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri had been tracking Athletico Paranaense and Brazil keeper Bento for some time.

Bento was on Inter’s radar since last summer. And they did make an attempt to start negotiations for the 24-year-old.

But according to the Corriere, the reason why Inter will not be signing Bento is simple: the cost of a deal.

Atheltico are holding out for a very high transfer fee for Bento, who is a full Brazilian international and a target for a number of teams in Europe.

Therefore, Inter have moved on swiftly to the next target down their list.

Inter were linked to such keepers as Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Lazio’s Christos Mandas from within Serie A.

And they also met with the agent of Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen last Wednesday.

But it is Genoa’s Martinez who Inter have settled on.

Inter Could Seal Josep Martinez Deal With Genoa Tomorrow

Inter and Genoa have been in talks for Martinez over the past week and change.

And the two clubs are close to a total agreement on the terms of a deal for the Spanish international.

Genoa’s asking price has stood at €18 million. Inter have been hoping for a deal worth a total of around €15 million.

Therefore, the clubs will reach a final agreement on a valuation somewhere between those two in the next meeting, likely tomorrow.

Then, there is the matter of a player going the other way as part of the deal.

Inter have offered several players, including wingback Mattia Zanotti and striker Francesco Pio Esposito.

But the Gazzetta report that the two likely candidates would be attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio and striker Martin Satriano.

The Gazzetta also note that Inter are aiming to have a buyback clause on any player that joins Genoa as part of the deal.

Meanwhile, Inter have agreed full personal terms with Martinez.

The Spaniard is ready to sign a five-year deal until the end of June 2029, worth €1.5 million net per season.