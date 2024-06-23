Inter Milan Could Move For Villarreal Keeper If Deal For Genoa Star Falls Apart

Inter Milan could move for Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen if their pursuit of Genoa’s Josep Martinez breaks down.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Over the last couple of weeks, Inter have been moving full speed ahead to sign Genoa keeper Martinez.

The 26-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper has been the player Inter have decided on to become their next goalkeeper.

And there is very nearly a complete agreement with Genoa.

The Nerazzurri and the Grifone have worked out a deal for Martinez that would see a player going the other way in order to lower the cash fee in the deal.

Attacking midfielder Oristanio is Geno’s top choice as far as a player to sign in the deal.

Inter have been aiming to push the Oristanio-plus-cash deal for Martinez over the line.

However, the interest of Venezia in signing Oristanio has kept the deal from happening.

With newly-promoted Venezia also pushing for Oristanio’s signature, the 22-year-old will not yet make the move to Genoa as he considers his options.

Therefore, it has proven impossible for Inter to seal the deal to sign Martinez.

That leaves the Nerazzurri in limbo a bit. They can try to resolve the situation with Oristanio one way or the other.

If the attacking midfielder – who spent last season on loan with Cagliari – chooses Genoa, then Inter can wrap up the deal for Martinez.

On the other hand, if Oristanio chooses Venezia or continues to stall, Inter can still offer other players to Genoa.

Mattia Zanotti, Martin Satriano, and Francesco Pio Esposito are all targets in this respect.

However, the Nerazzurri are also keeping themselves prepared in the event that they do not sign Martinez after all.

According to the Gazzetta, Villarreal keeper Jorgensen would be Inter’s main target should they not sign Martinez.

The Nerazzurri have already met with Jorgensen’s agent.

The 22-year-old did just sign a new long-term contract extension with Villarreal. However, that would not stop Inter from making a move for him.