Inter Milan Could Complete Deal For Genoa Star By The End Of This Week

Inter Milan could complete a deal to sign Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez by the end of the current week.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate the Nerazzurri will move fast for the Spaniard after abandoning their pursuit of Bento.

The biggest priority for Inter in the first couple weeks of the transfer window has been their search for a new goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri had been tracking Athletico Paranaense and Brazil keeper Bento for some time.

Bento was on Inter’s radar since last summer. And they did make an attempt to start negotiations for the 24-year-old.

But according to the Corriere, the reason why Inter will not be signing Bento is simple: the cost of a deal.

Atheltico are holding out for a very high transfer fee for Bento, who is a full Brazilian international and a target for a number of teams in Europe.

Therefore, Inter have moved on swiftly to the next target down their list.

Inter were linked to such keepers as Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Lazio’s Christos Mandas from within Serie A.

And they also met with the agent of Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen last Wednesday.

But it is Genoa’s Martinez who Inter have settled on.

The Nerazzurri want to sign the former RB Leipzig keeper to be the backup to Yann Sommer in goal next season – and then replace the Swiss veteran in the long term.

And Inter have not waited around in negotiations.

The Nerazzurri have already agreed personal terms with Martinez. And talks with Genoa have also been progressing quickly.

According to the Corriere, Inter are aiming to wrap things up by the end of this week.

There is more or less an agreement between Inter and Genoa on the valuation of a deal. This will be around €15 million with add-ons.

Meanwhile, the question is who Inter will send to Genoa as part of a cash-plus-player deal.

The Nerazzurri want the total valuation of the player to be €6 million, reports the Corriere.

Genoa’s first choice would be Gaetano Oristanio, the newspaper anticipates. However, striker Martin Satriano is also a possibility.