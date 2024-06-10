Inter Milan Could Bring Defender Back From Relegated Salernitana

Inter Milan could decide to bring back defender Lorenzo Pirola from relegated Salerntiana this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

Inter look to be almost certain to sign a defender this summer.

The Nerazzurri are not necessarily seeking to bring in a player who can be a regular starter.

But rather, the plan would be to seek out a younger profile.

Inter want to bring in a player who can grow into the team, with a view to potentially taking on more playing time as the likes of Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij age out of the picture.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri want to sign a player with a similar profile to Acerbi and de Vrij. A tall, physical defender with strong man-marking ability.

Alessandro Buongiorno has emerged as a dream target for Inter, although a move for Buongiorno would certainly be ambitious.

Meanwhile, Buongiorno’s teammate Perr Schuurs, and Udinese’s Jaka Bijol are also reportedly on the Nerazzurri’s radar.

According to Tuttosport, another possibility would be for Inter to bring back 22-year-old defender Pirola.

Pirola is a player who came through the Nerazzurri’s youth academy.

Last summer, Pirola joined Salernitana on a permanent basis. The Granata exercised a purchase option to sign the Italian Under-21 international after he had spent the previous season on loan.

Prior to that Pirola had also spent two seasons on loan with Monza in Serie B.

With Salernitana’s relegation from Serie A, a number of players are likely to leave the club.

And Pirola could certainly be among them.

According to Tuttosport, the 22-year-old could re-join Inter. He would be a backup to the likes of de Vrij and Acerbi.

Given that Pirola came through Inter’s youth academy, his signing would be useful for the purpose of the club’s UEFA list.