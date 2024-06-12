Inter Milan Corporate CEO Declares: ‘Inter’s Core Business Is Playing Football, But We’re A Real Company’

Nerazzurri Corporate CEO Alessandro Antonello feels that Inter Milan have a strong business around their “core” of playing football.

Antonello spoke to Bergamo-based newspaper Corriere della Bergamo in an interview published in today’s print edition, via FCInter1908.

Antonello has retained his role as Corporate CEO of Inter under new owners Oaktree Capital.

The 58-year-old continues to have a prominent place on the Nerazzurri’s board of directors.

For several years Antonello has headed up Inter’s operations off the pitch.

This has meant everything from sponsorships and commercial deals, to the difficult process of trying to get a new stadium built.

The business side of things, from increasing revenues and the value of the brand to raising Inter’s commercial profile, has been an important component of supporting the team on the pitch.

Antonello: “Core Business Of Inter Milan Football – But Also A Real Company”

Of Inter’s operations off the pitch, Antonello noted that “At the moment Inter have over 230 employees.”

“Then if we count those who are in the orbit of the club, we exceed a hundred.”

Thus, “Our core business is playing football,” Antonello noted. “But we’re a real company.”

“There are a lot of unseen activities that are a part of the business,” he noted.

“From commercial aspects to communication.”

The Inter Corporate CEO said that “My working group and I call ourselves the ‘team around the team.'”

Meanwhile, Antonello also gave his thoughts on the growing attention of fans to the business side of football.

“Although results remain at the centre of attention,” he said. “Today, fans have matured.”

“They understand the choices clubs make,” the Inter executive continued.

“Even when sacrifices become necessary.”

Therefore, Inter have had to be more prudent financially in recent years.

Antonello made clear that “Sustainability is an element that a modern football club can’t overlook in its strategy.”