Inter Milan Cool Interest In Brazil Star – Two Serie A Goalkeepers Top Nerazzurri Shortlist

Inter Milan have cooled their interest in Athletico Paranaense keeper Bento, as Josep Martinez and Maduka Okoye top their keeper shortlist.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, via FCInterNews.

The newspaper anticipate the Nerazzurri’s next goalkeeper will come from within Serie A. One of Inter’s priorities this summer is to sign a new goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri have a clear plan in mind. They want to sign a player who’s no older than 25 or 26 for the position.

That way, there would be plenty of room to grow and take on a starting role for several seasons to come.

At the moment, Inter have the ever-reliable Yann Sommer in goal.

The 35-year-old former Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach keeper can be the starter next season.

But Inter want to have a clear succession plan in place for after next season.

Inter Cool Interest In Bento – Martinez & Okoye Emerge As Goalkeeping Targets

For several months, the strongest links to a new keeper for Inter have been to Bento.

The Brazilian has been on the Nerazzurri’s radar since last summer.

However, reports the Corriere della Sera, Inter’s pursuit of Bento has slowed down.

The problem is that negotiations with Athletico have not proven to be at all striaghtforward, whilst the interest from a number of other clubs in Europe has complicated matters.

Therefore, the Corriere della Sera report, Inter have decided to look elsewhere.

But according to the newspaper, Inter’s plan has broadly not changed. They still want to younger keeper for the future, and are looking at the same age profile as Bento.

And the Corriere della Sera anticipate that the two main targets for the Nerazzurri are both in that same region in terms of age.

Genoa keeper Martinez recently turned 26. Meanwhile, Udinese’s Okoye is 23. Both enjoyed impressive seasons in Serie A this campaign.