Inter Milan Contract Talks With Netherlands Star On Hold Until After EURO 2024

Inter Milan have put contract extension talks with wingback Denzel Dumfries on hold until after the end of EURO 2024.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

By and large, Inter are not planning to sell any regular starters this summer transfer window.

However, there is still one player who could be on his way. That is Denzel Dumfries.

The former PSV wingback is still on the same contract that he signed when he joined Inter in the summer of 2021.

That is a four-year contract, running until the end of next June.

Therefore, Inter want to either tie Dumfries down on a new deal or else sell him this summer. They would not want to risk losing the Dutchman on a free transfer in twelve months’ time.

So far, the talks between Inter and Dumfries’s representatives have not seen an agreement on a new deal for the 28-year-old.

Inter have reportedly offered wages of around €4 million net per season if Dumfries stays. That is as high as the Nerazzurri will go.

Meanwhile, the player has reportedly been asking for around €5 million net per season.

As things stand, negotiations between Inter and Dumfries have been on hold for a couple months.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri must have the decisive talks to sort out the Dutchman’s situation once and for all.

According to Tuttosport, those talks are not imminent.

Right now, Dumfries’s focus is on the Euros with the Netherlands this summer.

Therefore, the newspaper reports, there will not be contract talks with Inter before the end of that tournament.

But the decisive negotiations will soon follow.

Tuttosport note that if offers do not arrive for Dumfries then Inter will certainly feel the pressure to reach an agreement with the player on a new deal.