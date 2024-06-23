Inter Milan Contract Extension Talks With Coach On Standby – One Key Issue To Resolve

Inter Milan Contract Extension Talks With Coach On Standby – One Key Issue To Resolve

Contract extension talks between Inter Milan and Simone Inzaghi are currently on standby.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that Inzaghi will sign a new deal sooner or later, but report that the duration of the contract is unclear.

One thing that is certain is that Inter are keen to extend Inzaghi’s contract.

Inzaghi’s deal runs out at the end of next June as things stand. Inter want to extend it.

The Nerazzurri naturally want to continue on with the former Lazio coach, who has just delivered the twentieth Serie A title in the club’s history.

And for his part, by all accounts Inzaghi wants to stay at Inter.

The 48-year-old is happy with the current project. He is ready to head into another season building on what he’s already done at the club, potentially even improving upon the season just gone.

Reports indicate that Inter and Inzaghi have already been planning for next season together.

The coach has given his demands to the club as far as the transfer market goes this summer. Foremost among them is that the club do not sell any important players from the starting eleven.

Inter have already met with Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti.

The agent has confirmed that the negotiations are going “positively” although he has also stressed that no agreement has been reached yet.

Inter Milan Contract Talks With Simone Inzaghi On Standby

Inzaghi is attending his brother Filippo’s wedding over the weekend.

Therefore, there certainly will not be any meetings regarding the coach’s contract imminently. The 48-year-old’s agent Tinti is also at the weekend.

But at some stage, Inter will resume the talks.

However, the Corriere report, at the moment everything is on hold. It is not clear when the next meeting will be.

As far as wages, Inter and Inzaghi have all but hammered things out.

The former Lazio coach will receive a pay increase to in excess of €6.5 million net per season plus add-ons.

But Inter are currently only offering a one-year contract extension. Potentially containing the option of a further season.

On the other hand, Inzaghi and his agent are seeking a two-year extension until the end of June 2027.

Therefore, Inter and their coach must still resolve this issue.

There’s no doubt that Inzaghi will put pen to paper sooner or later. But the parties still have work to do to figure out the exact terms of a new deal for him.