Inter Milan Contract Extension Offer For Dutch EURO 2024 Star Remains Unchanged

Inter Milan have not changed their contract extension offer to wingback Denzel Dumfries.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInter1908. The newspaper report that the Nerazzurri will not be going any higher than €4 million net per season.

In the last couple of days, Inter wingback Dumfries has given several interviews in which he has made his stance clear.

The 28-year-old wants to stay at Inter.

Dumfries has describe the Nerazzurri as his “home” and like a “family.” He has made clear that he hopes to find an agreement on a new deal

However, at the same time, the Dutchman has also made clear that for him, contract talks are on standby while he focuses on EURO 2024 with his national team.

And it is the outcome of contract extension talks that will be key in determining Dumfries’s future.

Inter will not want to keep Dumfries at the club without tying him down on a new deal.

That would mean risking losing the former PSV man on a free transfer next summer.

Therefore, if Dumfries does not pen an extension, then Inter’s plan would be very clear. They will look to cash in on his sale this summer while they have the chance, and replace him.

Inter Milan Not Raising Contract Offer To Denzel Dumfries

There have already been contract extension talks between Inter and Dumfries.

But to date, the problem has been that the Nerazzurri have not met the 28-year-old’s demands with any of their offers.

Dumfries and his representatives have been holding out for around €5 million net per season.

On the other hand, Inter have not gone any higher than €4 million net per season.

And according to Tuttosport, that has not changed. Inter have no plans to raise their offer to try and convince Dumfries.

The Nerazzurri will put the same offer on the table.

Then, they will wait and see whether the Dutchman decides to accept, or reject their offer.