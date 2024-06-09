Inter Milan Considering Promoting Argentine Striker To First Team This Season

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is determined to have five attackers at his disposal next season and it could see Valentin Carboni afforded more opportunities.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Il Giorno, and as reported by FCInter1908.it, the Nerazzurri are planning for a wide range of options up front as they seek to retain their Serie A crown.

Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram will lead the line as the preferred choices after establishing a prolific partnership, whilst incoming arrival from Porto Mehdi Taremi will take the place of the released Alexis Sanchez.

Meanwhile, it appears that Marko Arnautovic will be retained for the time being, unless a suitable offer comes in for the Austrian, and Inter will then fill the fifth spot with an option from the youth team or who meets home-grown status.

Argentina international Carboni is the most likely candidate following a successful loan spell with Monza, and his future will be decided in preseason, although a sale isn’t ruled out.

Alternatively, Inter could look at bringing Andrea Pinamonti back after selling him to Sassuolo, given the striker is unlikely to remain in Serie B following relegation.

However, he is thought to be unwilling to operate as a back up and a return would be difficult, whilst it is a similar story with Sebastiano Esposito following a successful loan spell with Sampdoria.