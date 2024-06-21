Inter Milan Consider Ex AC Milan Star Untouchable Amidst Bayern Munich Links

Inter Milan have no plans to sell their star midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu despite emerging Bayern Munich transfer links.

Over the last few hours, reports from Germany and Turkiye claimed that the former AC Milan man could be heading towards Bavaria.

However, Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has quashed the story.

During his appearance on Sky Sport Italia (via FcInter1908), the transfer market guru insisted that the Nerazzurri consider the Turkiye star untouchable.

Moreover, Di Marzio believes that Inter haven’t even received an offer for their deep-lying playmaker.

And furthermore, Calhanoglu himself has no intention to leave Appiano Gentile, confirms the journalist.

The 30-year-old feels at ease with the Nerazzurri. Therefore, he doesn’t plan to change the scene this summer.

Since making the crosstown switch from Milan, Hakan swiftly established himself as a favorite amongst the Beneamata supporters.

He is also integral to Simone Inzaghi’s tactical jigsaw. After all, he’s the one who pulls the strings in the middle of the park.

Inter Milan & Hakan Calhanoglu Eager to Prolong Their Collaboration Amidst Bayern Munich Links

The former Bayer Leverkusen star gradually morphed into a Regista under the coach’s guidance. He has thus managed to fill the void left by Marcelo Brozovic’s departure while excelling in the deep role.

Moreover, Lega Serie A named him as Best Midfielder in Italy’s top flight this season after helping his club clinch the Scudetto title and unlock the coveted second star.

Calhanoglu’s contract with the reigning Italian champions is valid until June 2027.

And Di Marzio tips him to remain at San Siro beyond the summer at the very least, despite Bayern’s best attempts to lure him back to the Bundesliga.