Inter Milan Consider Bringing Sassuolo Star Back If Ex West Ham United Veteran Leaves

Inter Milan would consider bringing Andrea Pinamonti back from Sassuolo this summer if Marko Arnautovic leaves.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper notes that the 25-year-old could be useful for the purpose of the club’s UEFA list.

35-year-old former West Ham United and Stoke City striker Arnautovic currently has one year left on his contract. His deal expires at the end of next June.

Therefore, the Austrian could stay at Inter next season.

But at the same time, the Nerazzurri will certainly listen to offers for the veteran striker.

Reports indicate that Galatasaray and Fiorentina are both keen on Arnautovic.

Therefore, there is a real chance that the 35-year-old could be on his way this summer.

And if Inter are to sell Arnautovic they will look to sign a direct replacement.

According to the Gazzetta, it could be a familiar face who returns to take the Austrian’s place.

Inter Could Bring Back Andrea Pinamonti From Sassuolo As Replacement For Arnautovic

If Arnautovic leaves, Inter will want to sign a striker with a similar profile. A tall, strong centre-forward who can provide a physical focal point in attack.

Moreover, the Nerazzurri will want a player who will not mind accepting a backup role.

There will already be Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, and Mehdi Taremi in attack next season. Moreover, Inter are also targeting a move for Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson.

And according to the Gazzetta, one player Inter have in mind is Sassuolo striker Pinamonti.

Pinamonti joined the Neroverdi in the summer of 2022 from Inter. He moved for a fee of around €20 million.

But with Sassuolo’s relegation to Serie B, it looks very likely that the 25-year-old will leave the Emilian club.

And this could present an opportunity for Inter. Particularly given the fact that Pinamonti came through the Nerazzurri’s youth ranks – helpful in terms of the team’s UEFA squad list.