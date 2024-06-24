Inter Milan Consider €8M Asking Price Too High For Venezia & USMNT Star

Inter Milan Consider €8M Asking Price Too High For Venezia & USMNT Star

Inter Milan consider Venezia’s asking price of €8 million for midfielder Tanner Tessmann to be too high.

This according to Venice-based newspaper La Nuova di Venezial, via FCInter1908. The newspaper anticipate that if the Nerazzurri sign Tessmann, they will lower the cash fee by also offering a player.

Tessmann is a player who has come onto Inter’s radar for the future.

The 22-year-old US international is reportedly a player the Nerazzurri want to sign this summer. But they would not bring him straight into the first team.

Rather, Inter’s intention would reportedly be to send Tessmann back to Venezia on loan for next season.

That way, the American could get regular playing time in Serie A for another season, rather than largely being a depth option in their own squad.

Inter Consider €8M Asking Price For Venezia Midfielder Tanner Tessmann Too High

Inter have already made their interest in Tessmann clear to Venezia.

And the newly-promoted club have responded by giving Inter their asking price. They would want a fee of around €8 million to sell the US international.

According to La Nuova di Veniza, however, Inter do not intend to spend that amount on Tessmann.

There are still financial restrictions at the Nerazzurri this summer.

And that would still be a major investment in a player who would be more of a prospect for the future rather than a guaranteed future first-teamer.

However, Inter could aim to strike a deal on a cash-plus-player basis for Tessmann.

Venezia are keen on signing Inter attacking midfielder Gaetano Oristanio.

Genoa also want Oristanio. And the 22-year-old had looked close to being part of a deal for Genoa keeper Josep Martinez.

But according to La Nuova Di Venezia, Oristanio would actually prefer a move to Veneiza, where he would be more certain to receive regular playing time than at Genoa.

Meanwhile, the newspaper reports, even if Oristanio were not to be part of a deal between Inter and Venezia and Inter for Tessman, there are other Nerazzurri players that the Venetian club would consider.

Among these would be wingback Matti Zanotti and striker Martin Satriano.