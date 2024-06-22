Inter Milan Would Consider €60M Offer For Bayern Munich Target
Inter Milan would consider an offer that goes as high as €60 million for Bayern Munich target Hakan Calhanoglu.
This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that Calhanoglu is virtually unsellable for Inter, but that a massive offer could cause the club to waver.
Yesterday, sensational reports emerged from German and Turkish media that Calhanoglu is a target for Bayern.
The Bavarians are aiming to rebuild their midfield under new coach Vincent Kompany.
Having lost out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen last season – breaking a streak of title wins stretching back over a decade – the Bavarians are aiming to make changes to regain their crown.
According to Tuttosport, Bayern have already indicated to Inter that they’d be willing to pay €50 million to sign Calhanoglu.
The Bavarians would also offer the Turkish international a four-year contract worth €8 million net per season plus add-ons.
But in any event, Tuttosport anticipates, this would not be enough to convince Inter.
Calhanoglu is an absolutely key player in the Nerazzurri’s midfielder.
The 30-year-old earned the title of best midfielder in Serie A with his performances last season, He was instrumental in the Nerazzurri’s dominant title victory.
Therefore, for all practical intents and purposes, Inter have no intention of selling Calhanoglu.
But at a certain point, the Nerazzurri could waver.
And according to Tuttosport, there is a particular point that Inter have in mind. At that point they would no longer resists offers for Calhanoglu.
According to the Turin-based newspaper Inter would be willing to sell Calhanoglu for a fee of €60 million.
Then, it would pass into the hands of the player.
Calhanoglu has plenty of Bundesliga experience. He starred for both Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen prior to coming to Serie A with AC Milan and Inter.