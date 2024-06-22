Inter Milan Would Consider €60M Offer For Bayern Munich Target

Inter Milan would consider an offer that goes as high as €60 million for Bayern Munich target Hakan Calhanoglu.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that Calhanoglu is virtually unsellable for Inter, but that a massive offer could cause the club to waver.

Yesterday, sensational reports emerged from German and Turkish media that Calhanoglu is a target for Bayern.

The Bavarians are aiming to rebuild their midfield under new coach Vincent Kompany.

Having lost out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen last season – breaking a streak of title wins stretching back over a decade – the Bavarians are aiming to make changes to regain their crown.

Inter Would Consider € 60M+ Offers From Bayern For Hakan Calhanoglu

According to Tuttosport, Bayern have already indicated to Inter that they’d be willing to pay €50 million to sign Calhanoglu.

The Bavarians would also offer the Turkish international a four-year contract worth €8 million net per season plus add-ons.

But in any event, Tuttosport anticipates, this would not be enough to convince Inter.

Calhanoglu is an absolutely key player in the Nerazzurri’s midfielder.

The 30-year-old earned the title of best midfielder in Serie A with his performances last season, He was instrumental in the Nerazzurri’s dominant title victory.

Therefore, for all practical intents and purposes, Inter have no intention of selling Calhanoglu.

But at a certain point, the Nerazzurri could waver.

And according to Tuttosport, there is a particular point that Inter have in mind. At that point they would no longer resists offers for Calhanoglu.

According to the Turin-based newspaper Inter would be willing to sell Calhanoglu for a fee of €60 million.

Then, it would pass into the hands of the player.

Calhanoglu has plenty of Bundesliga experience. He starred for both Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen prior to coming to Serie A with AC Milan and Inter.