Inter Milan Would Consider €60M Offer For Bayern Munich Target

·2 min read
Inter Milan would consider an offer that goes as high as €60 million for Bayern Munich target Hakan Calhanoglu.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that Calhanoglu is virtually unsellable for Inter, but that a massive offer could cause the club to waver.

Yesterday, sensational reports emerged from German and Turkish media that Calhanoglu is a target for Bayern.

The Bavarians are aiming to rebuild their midfield under new coach Vincent Kompany.

Having lost out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen last season – breaking a streak of title wins stretching back over a decade – the Bavarians are aiming to make changes to regain their crown.

According to Tuttosport, Bayern have already indicated to Inter that they’d be willing to pay 50 million to sign Calhanoglu.

The Bavarians would also offer the Turkish international a four-year contract worth 8 million net per season plus add-ons.

But in any event, Tuttosport anticipates, this would not be enough to convince Inter.

Calhanoglu is an absolutely key player in the Nerazzurri’s midfielder.

The 30-year-old earned the title of best midfielder in Serie A with his performances last season, He was instrumental in the Nerazzurri’s dominant title victory.

Therefore, for all practical intents and purposes, Inter have no intention of selling Calhanoglu.

But at a certain point, the Nerazzurri could waver.

And according to Tuttosport, there is a particular point that Inter have in mind. At that point they would no longer resists offers for Calhanoglu.

According to the Turin-based newspaper Inter would be willing to sell Calhanoglu for a fee of 60 million.

Then, it would pass into the hands of the player.

Calhanoglu has plenty of Bundesliga experience. He starred for both Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen prior to coming to Serie A with AC Milan and Inter.