Inter Milan Coach Wants To Keep Ex West Ham United Striker – But Club Directors Want To Sell

Simone Inzaghi wants to keep striker Marko Arnautovic at Inter Milan this summer, while the club’s directors are aiming to sell the Austrian.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

At the moment, Arnautovic is under contract with Inter until the end of June of next years.

The Austrian international signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri when he joined fro Bologna last summer.

Inter had signed Arnautovic as a stopgap solution attack after the transfer saga with Romelu Lukaku, and then missing out on the likes of Alvaro Morata and Mehdi Taremi among others.

Over the season just gone, Arnautovic has acted as a fairly reliable backup striker for Inter.

The 35-year-old has scored five goals and made three assists across 27 appearances.

And Arnautovic himself has stated in recent interviews that he has no intention of leaving. The former West Ham United and Stoke City striker remarked that there is “work left to do” at Inter

And according to the Corriere, there is some disagreement behind the scenes about the future of Arnautovic.

The newspaper report that coach Inzaghi is keen to have the former West Ham veteran in the squad for another season.

As far as Inzaghi is concerned, Arnautovic performed the role of backup striker very well last season.

The 35-year-old also gave the team a physical presence in attack that the starting strikers did not. Even with Taremi arriving, it’s still a profile that Inzaghi is happy to have.

Moreover, the Corriere report, Inzaghi does not want to disturb the balance in the dressing room. He feels that Arnautovic is a positive influence within the squad.

But the club directors, on the other hand, want to offload Arnautovic.

They are scanning for interest from the Turkish and Saudi top flights.

Inter’s directors are keen to get moving with a deal for Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson. But Arnautovic’s departure would be a necessary prerequisite for this.