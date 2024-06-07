Inter Milan Coach Wants Aston Villa Target’s Contract Saga Resolved ASAP

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is determined to get the contract situation of Denzel Dumfries wrapped up in a timely manner.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the Inter coach doesn’t want doubts about the Dutchman’s future to drag on.

By and large, it looks like almost all of the regular starters at Inter from last season will stick around.

Barring any huge offers that come out of nowhere, Inter will keep hold of the spine of their squad.

That is certainly in line with the wishes of Inzaghi.

The 48-year-old coach does not want to see the squad tampered with. He feels that there is still room to grow with this group of players after winning the Serie A title.

But there is just one regular starter from last season whose future is up in the air.

That is Dumfries. And the reason is not hard to understand – the Dutchman is at a crossroads in terms of his contract situation.

Inter Coach Inzaghi Wants Denzel Dumfries Contract Situation Resolved ASAP

Dumfries is currently under contract with Inter until the end of next June.

The Dutchman is on the same four-year deal when he joined from PSV in 2021.

And so Inter want to either extend Dumfries’s contract, or else cash in on him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in twelve months’ time.

There have already been some contract talks. But so far, the negotiations have not led to an agreement on a new deal.

Reports indicate that Dumfries and his representatives are seeking €5 million net per season to extend. Inter, by contrast, are offering €4 million net per season.

If Dumfries is in the shop window, Aston Villa are keen to sign him.

But Inzaghi doesn’t want to lose Dumfries. The coach is happy with the Dutchman, who is more than familiar with the coach’s system of play after three years, and offers something that the other wingbacks don’t.

So Inzaghi would like an assurance that Dumfries will stay, and for it to come soon.

But if the 28-year-old is to be on his way, similarly, Inzaghi wants to know without too much waiting and wondering.

The coach would aim to have a full preseason with any replacement for Dumfries.

Therefore, Inzaghi wants the decisive contract extension talks to happen very soon.