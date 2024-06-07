Inter Milan Coach Insisting On Signing One More Striker

Simone Inzaghi is insisting that Inter Milan sign one more striker before the end of the summer transfer window.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the Nerazzurri coach wants a total of five strikers for next season.

Inter are heading into next season with at least four strikers.

That is the number of forwards that the Nerazzurri had during the season just gone.

There is virtually no doubt that both Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram will remain, barring any sensational twists.

That is the pair that had been Inter’s first-choice strike partnership as they romped to the title this season. And, both aged 26 at the start of the upcoming campaign, they can be expected to play a similar role next time out.

Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez is out the door and Mehdi Taremi replaces him.

Inter are signing the 31-year-old Iranian international on a free transfer from Porto. He can add strength in depth to the attack.

Then, Marko Arnautovic is still at the club. The Austrian has one year left on his contract.

Conversely, if Arnautovic were to leave this summer, Inter would look to sign a replacement with a similar profile.

Simone Inzaghi Insisting Inter Milan Sign One More Striker

According to the Gazzetta, however, Inzaghi is still not happy with the options listed above.

The Inter coach is more than happy with the four individual players already in the squad. However, he does not consider them to be sufficient.

Last season, Inter’s depth in attack was put to the test at times.

Injuries to Thuram and, particularly, Arnautovic, sometimes left the Nerazzurri a bit shorthanded in the striker positions.

Next season is only going to be more demanding in terms of the fixture list. Inter are likely to play more matches between expansions to the Champions League and Club World Cup formats.

Therefore, Inzaghi doesn’t feel that four forwards is enough for the full season.

Accordingly, the Gazzetta report, making one more attacking signing is one of the 48-year-old’s priorities for the summer.

Inzaghi wants Inter to sign a striker, one way or another, before the transfer window shuts.