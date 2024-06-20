Inter Milan Coach’s Contract Extension On Standby – Two Main Hurdles Revealed

Inter Milan and Simone Inzaghi are still keen to prolong their collaboration. But they still still have to iron out the last details before reaching a full accord over a contract extension.

The Nerazzurri appointed the 48-year-old as head coach in the summer of 2021 following Antonio Conte’s departure.

He has thus far collected six trophies – including the Serie A title last season – while also leading the club towards the 2022/23 Champions League final.

Inzaghi’s current deal will expire in 2025. Therefore, the two parties have been negotiating a new contract for quite some time now.

But while many considered it a done deal, it appears that we haven’t reached this stage quite yet.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via FcInterNews, the two sides must sort out two remaining differences before reaching a full agreement.

As the source explains, Inzaghi was hoping for a new contract that runs until 2027. On the other hand, the hierarchy is only offering him a deal valid till June 2026 – in other words, a one-year extension.

Two Main Issues Derailing Inter Milan Extension Agreement With Simone Inzaghi

Moreover, the former Lazio manager is gunning for a yearly salary between 7 and 7.5 million euros. Instead, Inter are proposing wages worth 6.5 million euros in addition to bonuses.

The pink newspaper still expects the two parties to reach a compromise and overcome these obstacles.

However, these two issues are delaying the final announcement. The source believes the white spoke will eventually emerge following a summer meeting between the two parties. This summit will likely ensue in the middle of July.

Inter Millan president Beppe Marotta has often reiterated the club’s desire to maintain the services of the Piacenza native for years to come.