Inter Milan Closing In On Deals To Sign Genoa & Venezia Stars

Inter Milan are closing in on deals to sign Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez and Venezia midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews.

Inter’s transfer window is now well underway.

The Nerazzurri are not going to have the kind of whirlwind summer that they did last time around.

Last summer, twelve players left Inter, and twelve place came in to replace them.

This summer window, Inter’s priority is to keep the existing squad together. There is not exactly a great desire to tinker excessively with a team that just won the Serie A title in dominant fashion.

That does not mean, however, that Inter won’t be making any signings.

And there are a couple of profiles that the club are ready to move for.

One of the key priorities for Inter early on in the transfer window has been signing a goalkeeper for the long term.

With the club quiet on other transfer market fronts, the Nerazzurri are taking this summer as an opportunity to sort out the succession plan between the posts.

Inter have identified Genoa’s Martinez as their target.

The Nerazzurri want the 26-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper to come in to be Yann Sommer’s backup next season. Then, in the seasons to come he will replace the Swiss long-term.

Inter and Genoa have been in talks for Martinez for a week or so.

The Grifone placed an initial valuation of €18 million on the Spanish international.

But Inter are aiming to pay a cash fee of around €12-13 million for Martinez. Then, they will also send a player the other way to make up the difference.

Meanwhile, Martinez is not the only player Inter have been in negotiations to sign.

Sky report that talks between Inter and Venezia for the transfer of 22-year-old US international midfielder Tanner Tessmann have been progressing quickly.

Venezia want a fee of around €7-8 million for Tessmann.

Inter’s plan would be to sign the American this summer, and then send him back to Venezia for the upcoming campaign.