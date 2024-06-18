Inter Milan Close To Announcing Betsson As New Main Shirt Sponsor Replacing Paramount+

Inter Milan are on the verge of announcing Betsson as their new main shirt sponsor to replace Paramount+ starting next season.

This according to Italian outlet FCInterNews. The outlet note that the sponsorship deal with the Nerazzurri is a part of the betting company’s strategy of entering into Italian football.

The last few seasons have seen significant flux on the front of Inter’s shirt.

The Nerazzurri’s long-term partnership with tire manufacturer Pirelli came to an end in the summer of 2021.

And in each of the seasons since then, Inter have started the season with a different main shirt sponsor.

In the 2021-22 season, Inter’s main shirt sponsor was blockchain “fan token” company Socios.com.

Then, in the 2022-23 the Nerazzurri entered into an ill-fated partnership with cryptocurrency company DigitalBits.

Inter removed the company’s logo from their shirt towards the end of the campaign. This was the result of non-payment by the sponsor who were in the midst of a financial crisis – the same happened with Roma.

Inter then agreed a main shirt sponsorship deal with US streaming service Paramount+ for the final two matches of the 2022-23 campaign, including the Champions League final.

Paramount+ were also Inter’s main shirt sponsor last season.

Inter’s deal with Paramount+ was just for one season, however.

Therefore, the Nerazzurri will have a fourth different main shirt sponsor in as many years.

And it will be Swedish betting company Betsson.

There has been no official announcement yet. But FCIN anticipate that the announcement is now not far away.

The outlet note that Betsson have already started becoming involved in Argentine football. They are the main shirt sponsors of Boca Juniors and Racing Club.

Meanwhile, the betting company have entered into Italian football in a high-profile way. They have taken on legendary former Roma captain Francesco Totti as their spokesperson in Italy.

Betsson are already the main shirt sponsors for lower-division teams Juve Stabia and Messina.

However, Inter will certainly be a much more high-profile deal for the betting company.

The Nerazzurri will be playing in Serie A as well as the Champions League and Club World Cup next season. This can certainly guarantee significant brand exposure for Betsson.