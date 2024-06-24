Inter Milan change transfer tactics to beat Manchester United to Genoa star Josep Martinez



Inter Milan have reportedly changed tact in an effort to beat Manchester United to Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Last summer, United underwent an overhaul in the goalkeeping department that saw David de Gea and Dean Henderson replaced by Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir respectively.

Onana made over 50 appearances across all competitions for United in the 2023/24 season. In that period, he conceded 83 goals and kept 13 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Bayindir played just one game – in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Newport County. The Turkey international lined up between the sticks while Onana was away with Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite Erik ten Hag still having faith in Onana, it’s undeniable that doubts still persist about the 28-year-old. It has also been claimed that Bayindir is unsettled at Old Trafford due to his very limited playing time and as such, he could be on the move just one year after he was signed by the Red Devils.

United have been linked to a number of shot-stoppers in this regard including Zion Suzuki, Ivan Provedel, Christos Mandas and of course, Martinez.

A report covered by The Peoples Person last week relayed that United wanted Martinez, with a bid expected imminently.

Ten Hag’s side are not the only club keen on Martinez. Serie A champions Inter have also been mentioned to be strong admirers of the shot-stopper.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TMW) relayed that Inter’s offer for Martinez was worth around €15-18m plus the inclusion of midfielder Gaetano Oristanio as a makeweight in the deal.

Sky Sport Italia now state that the Nerazzurri have changed their tactics and are open to doing a straight cash transfer.

According to the reliable Gianluca Di Marzio, “The negotiations between Inter and Genoa for Josep Martinez continue. The Spanish goalkeeper, after an excellent season with the rossoblù, is the Nerazzurri’s choice to join Sommer in next season’s goalkeeping package.”

“The news is that the negotiations between the two clubs are now moving forward without the Nerazzurri adding any quid pro quo.”

“The parties will therefore move forward with the negotiation without including counterparts, as was initially thought. Josep Martinez ‘s valuation is 15 million euros.”

“The negotiations continue and progress, with the Nerazzurri determined to give Simone Inzaghi another top-quality goalkeeper to join Sommer. And the Spaniard from Genoa is the chosen one.”

Oristanio is no longer on the table because the player is on the radar of Venezia.

It remains to be seen whether United try to hijack Inter’s move for Martinez but this is unlikely considering signing a goalkeeper is not thought to be a high priority for the 20-time English champions.







