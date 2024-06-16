Inter Milan CEO Confirms Contract Extensions For Coach & Captain “Virtually Done”

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed that contract extensions for Simone Inzaghi and Lautaro Martinez are “virtually done.”

Speaking to reporters, via FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri executive was very confident about the status of two key rounds of contract negotiations at the club.

This summer, Inter have already sorted out one hugely important long-term contract extension.

Nicolo Barella has already put pen to paper on a new five-year deal.

The 27-year-old, who starred for Italy as the Azzurri came back to beat Albania in their EURO 2024 opener yesterday, has signed an extension until the end of June 2029.

That is one down, as far as a trio of big contract extensions that Inter are planning for this summer. But that leaves two to go.

Inter want to tie their captain Lautaro Martinez down on a similar long-term extension to Barella.

Meanwhile, coach Inzaghi’s current deal runs until the end of next June.

Therefore, Inter will clearly want to see the 48-year-old pen a new contract before heading into next season at the helm.

Inter CEO Marotta Confident About Inzaghi & Lautaro Extensions: “Virtually Done”

As far as Martinez’s situation, Marotta said that “The important thing is the player has a strong sense of belonging here.”

“He wants to continue his experience with us.”

“The situation is calm,” Marotta assured. “We don’t have players whose contracts are on the verge of expiring.”

The Inter CEO made clear that “Lautaro Martinez’s extension is virtually done.”

“Now it’s just a matter of his signature.”

“That’s not there yet. Simply because right now he’s in Argentina. But we’ve already finished up.”

Then, asked if it’s a similar story with coach Inzaghi, Marotta replied “Yeah, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Marotta also gave his thoughts on the performances by Inter players for Italy yesterday.

“The Italian national team has a heritage that has to unite all the clubs,” the CEO said.

“The fact that there’s a core of Interisti who make the national team an Inter-national team fills us with pride. For all the work we’ve done, and the growth of these guys.”

“I have to give my hats off to everyone,” Marotta said. “We’re so proud that Inter can make their contribution.”