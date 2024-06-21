Inter Milan Captain Remains Upbeat Despite Argentina Bench Role In Copa America Opener Vs Canada: “We Respect The Coach’s Decision”

Inter Milan Captain Lautaro Martinez insists he’s always happy to contribute to the Argentina cause, whether as a starter or coming off the bench.

In the opening fixture of the Copa America, the Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni opted to start with Julian Alvarez rather than Martinez against Canada.

The Man City striker joined the legendary duo of Leo Messi and Angel Di Maria in the attacking trident.

Alvarez rewarded the manager for his choice by scoring the opener in the 49th minute.

The attacker then made way for the Nerazzurri star in the 76th, and the latter also put his name on the scoresheet. Lautaro’s goal secured a 2-0 win for the defending champions.

Although he wasn’t in the starting lineup, Martinez remains upbeat.

The 26-year-old insists he and his teammates respect the coach’s decisions, and he remains content to play his part.

“It’s important to always collaborate with the coach depending on what the match requires,” said the Inter captain in his post-match interview via FcInterNews.

“I came in and had two opportunities to score and I managed to take advantage of one.

“Scaloni didn’t explain anything in particular to Julian and I. He always talks to us and offers his support.

“Obviously, he has to make decisions and we must respect them. He always fully backs whoever is on the pitch. And we have to give our all in the playing time we get.”

After beating Canada, Argentina will battle it out against Chile on Tuesday. They will then meet Peru on the following Saturday in their final group-stage fixture.