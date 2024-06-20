Inter Milan Captain & Man City Star Vying For Starting Role In Copa America Opener Between Argentina & Canada

Argentina strikers Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez are reportedly battling it out for a starting spot in the Copa America opener.

The tournament kicks off tonight with a clash between the World Champions and Canada in Atlanta.

According to TYC Sports via FcInterNews, the Inter Milan captain is in contention for a starting slot.

However, he will have to overcome competition from Man City’s Alvarez.

The two strikers have been consistently dueling for a spot in Lionel Scaloni’s starting lineup over the last few years.

In the meantime, the iconic Lionel Messi remains the ultimate talisman for the Albiceleste. The Inter Miami veteran is assured of a starting role.

But while Martinez will be hoping to feature in the starting lineup, his young Inter teammate Valentin Carboni will definitely settle for a place on the bench.

This will be the 19-year-old’s first major international tournament on the senior level.

The attacking midfielder earned a call-up following a positive campaign on loan at Monza. However, his future at Inter remains uncertain.

Lautaro Martinez & Julian Alvarez Battling For A Starting Place In Argentina Vs Canada Clash

On the opposite side, Inter Milan January signing Tajon Buchanan will represent Canada.

The 25-year-old struggled for playing time since joining the Nerazzurri. He has yet to earn his full debut.

Nevertheless, the winger is a prominent figure in the Canadian national team. He already has 38 international caps to his name with the senior team, scoring four goals in the process.

In addition to Argentina and Canada, Group A also includes Chile and Peru. Argentina will be the ultimate favorites to win the group due to their status as world champions and title holders.

This is the first-ever extended version of the tournament, with six North and Central American nations joining their 10 South American counterparts.