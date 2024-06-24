Inter Milan Captain Could Start For Argentina In Copa America Showdown Vs Chile – Run-Off With Man City Star

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez could come into the Argentina starting eleven for their Copa America match against Chile.

This according to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports, via FCInterNews. The broadcaster anticipate that it will be a run-off between the Nerazzurri man and Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez.

Inter captain Martinez did not start for Argentina in their opening match of the Copa America group stage.

It was instead Manchester City striker Alvarez who led the line for the Albiceleste in the tournament opener against Canada.

Alvarez scored the opening goal for Argentina in the 2-0 win. Then, Martinez came off the bench to replace the former River Plate striker.

And the Inter captain also got himself on the scoresheet to seal the victory and three points as Argentina got their tournament off to the start they wanted.

Lautaro Martinez Could Replace Julian Alvarez In Argentina Starting XI Vs Chile

According to TyC Sports, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is ready to make a few changes.

Despite the fact that the Albiceleste got a win in their first match, the coach will not be sticking with the same starting eleven for their second match of the Copa against Chile.

And one area in which Scaloni could change things up is in attack.

TyC report that Inter’s Martinez could take the place of Alvarez.

At this stage, Scaloni has yet to make a final decision on the position.

There has been something of an ongoing duel between Martinez and Alvarez to start for Argentina since the World Cup in Qatar.

Inter captain Martinez had gone into that tournament as the first-choice starter for his country.

However, a couple of poor performances by the Inter man in the group stage opened the door for Alvarez to take the starting spot for him.

It was the Manchester City striker who started all through the knockouts as Argentina won the World Cup.

However, Martinez featured as an impact substitute during the knockouts.

The 26-year-old slotted home the decisive penalty in a quarterfinal shootout against the Netherlands. He also helped set up Lionel Messi for a stoppage time goal.