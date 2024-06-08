Inter Milan Back-Up Forward & Ex-Nerazzuri Captain High On Fiorentina’s Wish List

Fiorentina are in the market for a new striker and are weighing up an approach for Inter Milan man Marko Arnautovic.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, and via FCInterNews.it, the Viola need a new forward to bolster their attacking options under incoming coach Raffaele Palladino.

With the respective futures of Andrea Belotti and M’Bala Nzola at the club in doubt, work has begun on sounding out alternatives to lead the line for the Europa Conference League finalists next term.

Austria international Arnautovic is being considered and it is thought that his profile would work well with current Fiorentina forward Lucas Beltran.

Inter, meanwhile, would be keen to move the ex-Stoke City striker on after an underwhelming season, with his departure freeing up space to bring in someone else.

Arnautovic isn’t the only name on Fiorentina’s list however, with the Viola also targeting former Inter captain and current Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi in a deal that is considered ambitions but unlikely.

Similarly, another familiar face to Inter is also an option, with Andrea Pinamonti being paired with a move following relegation with Sassuolo.