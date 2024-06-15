Inter Milan & Argentina Star Praises Teammate: ‘He’s Shown How Much Quality He Has’

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez feels that his Nerazzurri and Argentina teammate Valentin Carboni is proving his quality.

Martinez praised Carboni speaking to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports after the Albiceleste beat Guatemala in a Copa America warmup friendly yesterday evening, via FCInterNews.

Yesterday evening, young Inter attacking midfielder Carboni was in the starting eleven for Argentina against Guatemala.

Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni decided to hand the teenage Inter player an opportunity to prove himself not just from the bench, but in the starting lineup.

Argentina beat Guatemala 4-1 in the Copa America warmup friendly.

Lionel Messi scored the first two goals, whilst Inter captain Lautaro Martinez rounded off the win with two more.

Carboni’s presence in the team was certainly a statement.

The Inter midfielder is still a teenager, and he has broken into the starting eleven for the reigning World Cup champions.

But this just follows the trajectory of growth that Carboni has already been on.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Monza. There, he got his first experience playing regular senior football, and his form improved as the season went on.

Lautaro Martinez Full Of Praise For Inter & Argentina Teammate Valentin Carboni

Martinez said of Carboni that “I know him from Inter.”

“He’s been training with the first team for two years,” the Nerazzurri captain continued.

“A year of training at a high level has shown how much quality that he has as a player,” Martinez went on.

“Obviously he’s still young,” the striker added. “He’s nineteen years old.”

“It’s important that he gets these minutes. That the coaching staff give him confidence.”

Martinez also added that Carboni “Has to keep learning.”

Carboni has been at Inter since 2020, when he joined from Catania. The Argentine has played for the Nerazzurri’s Primavera team and also made appearances for the senior side.