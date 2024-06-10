Inter Milan To Announce Argentina Star’s Contract Extension After Copa America

Inter Milan will announce the extension of the contract of captain Lautaro Martinez after he plays in the Copa America with Argentina.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that the 26-year-old will sign a five-year deal worth around €9 million net per season plus add-ons.

Inter look to have resolved Martinez’s contract situation.

Things have perhaps dragged on longer than the Nerazzurri would have liked.

There have now been talks between Inter and Martinez’s agent for the better part of a year. The club hardly want to see the Argentine edge towards the June 2026 expiration of his current deal without an extension in hand.

Last month, some doubts were raised by comments from Martinez’s agent.

The Inter captain’s agent Alejandro Camano hinted that Inter’s offers have not yet been high enough.

This even led to some rumours that the talks could fall through – in which case Inter would sell their captain this summer.

However, Martinez made clear that he wants to stay. The Argentine pushed Camano to reach an agreement with Inter.

Inter Milan Will Announce Lautaro Martinez Extension After Copa America

The Corriere report that Inter and Martinez are in agreement on a deal until the end of June 2029.

This would see the captain’s wages rise to around €9 million net per season. Then, there would also be significant add-ons that could take Martinez’s earnings into double figures.

That is around as high as Inter can go with an offer given their financial situation.

There is no more doubt or ambiguity. It is a matter of when rather than if Martinez extends his contract.

But according to the Corriere, it will not come right away.

Unlike Nicolo Barella – whose new deal should be announced before the Euros – Martinez has not yet put pen to paper on a new deal.

And the Copa America is now close to starting.

Therefore, the Argentine will participate in that tournament. Then, when he finishes up with the Copa, he will sign his new deal with Inter.