Inter Milan Already Firmly Rejected Bayern Munich Interest In Ex AC Milan Star Last Month

Inter Milan already rejected interest from Bayern Munich in signing midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu last month.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

Yesterday, explosive transfer rumours emerged regarding Calhanoglu and Bayern.

Reportedly, the 30-year-old Inter midfielder is on the radar of the German giants. They are aiming for a midfield rebuilt under Vincent Kompany after failing to win any trophies last season.

Calhanoglu has plenty of Bundesliga experience, having starred for both Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen prior to coming to Serie A with AC Milan and Inter.

And the Inter midfielder has grown into one of the top midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons.

Calhanoglu arrived at Inter on a free transfer from city rivals AC Milan three years ago.

And while the Turkish international came in as a box-to-box midfielder, he has transitioned to a defensive midfield role over the last three seasons.

It has been in that position that Calhanoglu has found the best form of his career.

Last season, Calhanoglu was named as the best midfielder in Serie A. The former Milan and Leverkusen man was instrumental in Inter’s dominant title victory.

It is therefore hardly surprising that a club like Bayern would see Calhanoglu as a target.

And some reports from Turkey and Germany yesterday suggested that the dethroned German champions were serious, and that the player would be receptive to a move.

But according to the Gazzetta, Bayern’s interest in Calhanoglu isn’t exactly new.

The newspaper report that the Bavarians already registered interest in the Turk with Inter around a month ago.

And Inter made it clear that they have no intention of selling Calhanoglu.

The 30-year-old remains very much a key player for the Nerazzurri’s project.

Therefore, Inter plan to resist any offers from Bayern for Calhanoglu.