Inter Milan Have Already Agreed Terms With Genoa Star – But Must Wait To Make Deal Happen

Inter Milan have already agreed personal terms with Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who note that the Nerazzurri must nevertheless wait to seal a transfer of the 26-year-old.

Gudmundsson is Inter’s main target in attack for the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old Iceland international is a player who the Nerazzurri see as having the right profile to complete their attack.

Gudmundsson’s dribbling ability and technical proficiency in tight spaces are not something that the other forwards in the Inter squad currently have.

Moreover, the former AZ Alkmaar player is versatile. He showed with Genoa that he can play as a second striker, out wide, or even drop into midfield.

The Gazzetta report that as far as the player’s end, Inter already have an agreement with Gudmundsson.

The Icelander is keen to make the move.

The talks have been ongoing with Gudmundsson personally for a number of weeks now. And Inter have convinced him.

Inter Milan Have Agreement With Albert Gudmundsson – But Must Wait To Seal Transfer

However, there is the not-small matter of reaching an agreement with Genoa that Inter must also get out of the way.

The Ligurian club will hardly let Gudmundsson go for cheap after the season that he just had.

Reports indicate that Genoa want a fee of at least €30 million to let their star forward leave this summer.

Inter must find a way to come up with that cash. They can only reinvest money from sales this summer transfer window.

There is also the matter of sorting out the future of Marko Arnautovic.

The Austrian’s departure would certainly make it more straightforward for Inter to sign Gudmundsson.

In the meantime, Inter and Genoa are in open negotiations for goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

These talks could segue into negotiations for Gudmundsson, with whom Inter have an agreement.

But as of yet, Inter have a lot more work to do to sign the Icelander than the Spaniard.