Inter Milan Have Already Agreed Full Personal Terms With Italy EURO 2024 Star On Contract Until 2029 – Wages Revealed

Inter Milan and Nicolo Barella have agreed full terms on a new contract until the end of June 2029, worth €6.5 million net per season.

This according to Italian news outlet FCInter1908. The outlet report that all that is missing is for the 27-year-old midfielder to put pen to paper and make it official.

Naturally, extending Barella’s contract has been one of Inter’s top priorities in recent months.

The Italian international is certainly one of the Nerazzurri’s key players.

Barella joined Inter from Cagliari in the summer of 2019. He has so far made a total of 235 appearances for the club.

The 27-year-old has grown season upon season since joining the Nerazzurri.

Whilst Barella has not always been the most prolific source of goals and assists, he does just about everything else in the midfield battle, proving tireless running and technical assurance.

This means that the Inter midfielder is likely to be one of Italy’s star men at the Euros. He started throughout the knockouts including in the final as the Azzurri won the last edition of the tournament.

And Barella’s form has also meant that there is plenty of transfer interest in him, if there is to be any hint that he is on the market.

Last summer Arsenal and Manchester United showed interest in bringing Barella to the Premier League. Manchester City and Liverpool are also long-term admirers.

For all of these reasons, Inter have been keen to tie Barella down on a new long-term deal.

At the moment, the 27-year-old is on the same contract that he signed in the autumn of 2021.

Barella’s current deal runs out at the end of June 2026.

But in recent months, Inter have been working to extend the midfielder’s contract.

By all accounts, the negotiations have gone very positively.

A key part of the reason for this is that Barella certainly wants to stay at Inter.

Even if there would almost certainly exist the possibility to earn more in wages if he were to seek a transfer to another club, Barella is happy at the Nerazzurri.

Therefore, the priority in the talks has very much to find an agreement speedily.

And according to FCIN1908, there is no more need for any more negotiations. The outlet anticipate that Inter and Barella have already agreed personal terms.

The former Cagliari midfielder will sign a new five-year deal, taking him until the end of June 2029.

This will see Barella earn around €6.5 million net per season plus add-ons.

The only question now is when the Italian international will put pen to paper and make it official, reports FCIN1908.