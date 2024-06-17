Inter Milan Aiming To Sell €8M Rated France U21 Midfielder After Sevilla Loan Ends

Inter Milan are aiming to sell Lucien Agoume this summer now that his loan spell at Sevilla has come to an end.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the Nerazzurri value Agoume at around €7-8 million.

At the moment, Agoume remains an Inter player.

The France Under-21 international joined the Nerazzurri in 2019.

Since arriving at Inter, Agoume has been out on loan with the likes of Spezia, Brest, and Troyes. It was at Brest during the 2021-22 season where he enjoyed his best form and greatest playing time.

Agoume spent the first half of the season just gone in the Inter first-team squad. However, he made just one appearance, a cameo off the bench against Salernitana.

Then over the second half of the campaign, Agoume joined Sevilla on loan.

Marseille had also been keen on the Frenchman’s signature during the January window. But the Spanish club won the race to sign him.

Having initially had little playing time due to injury, the 22-year-old became a regular in the starting eleven over the last few months of the season.

Now the question has become what comes next for Agoume.

During the second half of the season just gone, Agoume made a total of twelve appearances for Sevilla in La Liga.

These totalled 774 minutes on the pitch for the 22-year-old, certainly an uptick in playing time.

However, despite Agoume having regularly started over the last few months of the season, Sevilla will not sign the midfielder.

Therefore, Agoume is back at Inter once again.

The Nerazzurri find themselves sorting out the Frenchman’s future for yet another summer.

And according to Tuttosport, Inter do not want to loan Agoume out again. Their intention is to sell the player on a permanent deal.

Inter would be seeking a fee of around €7-8 million for Agoume, reports Tuttosport.