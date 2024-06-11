Inter Milan Aim To Build Transfer Window Around Genoa Duo – Shades Of Treble Season?

Inter Milan Aim To Build Transfer Window Around Genoa Duo – Shades Of Treble Season?

Inter Milan are aiming to build their summer transfer window around Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson and Josep Martinez.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper note shades of the summer of 2009, when Inter had also brought in two Grifone players.

As Inter start to get serious about the summer transfer window, two names stand out in their plans.

One is goalkeeper Martinez. The 26-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper has emerged as the Nerazzurri’s top target between the posts.

Inter have been chasing Athletico Paranaense’s Bento for some time. But it now appears to be Martinez who they are turning their attention to.

The Spaniard could make the move for a fee of around €15 million.

The Gazzetta note that Bento as well as Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen are other names on Inter’s list. But it is Martinez who they are currently focusing on.

Then there is forward Gudmundsson. The Icelandic international would cost around €30 million.

But Inter believe that if they are to sell Valentin Carboni for a fee in that region and also offload Marko Arnautovic, they can afford a deal for Gudmundsson.

Inter In For Albert Gudmundsson & Josep Martinez – Shades Of 2009?

As the Gazzetta note, this is not the first time that Inter have chased two Genoa players in the same summer transfer window.

In the summer of 2009, Inter made a similar double swoop from the Ligurian club.

That summer, striker Diego Milito arrived at Inter from Genoa. As did midfielder Thiago Motta.

Both of that duo proved to be vital players as Inter won the European Treble during the 2009-10 campaign.

Naturally, that would be an ambitious dream for Inter next season.

But the axis with Genoa does appear to be repeating itself, if the Nerazzurri can pull off deals for both Martinez and Gudmundsson.