Inter Milan Agree Personal Terms With Spain International – Nerazzurri Offer Genoa Two Formulas

Inter Milan have reportedly reached an agreement with Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez over personal terms.

The Nerazzurri have identified the 26-year-old as the right profile to bolster their goalkeeping department.

He would thus replace Emil Audero who will return to Sampdoria after spending the last campaign on loan at San Siro.

Martinez would thus act as an understudy for Yann Sommer next term. He will also have the opportunity to prove his worth and eventually take the torch from the Swiss veteran.

The Italian champions are reportedly making significant progress on this front.

According to La Repubblica via FcInterNews, the Nerazzurri have an agreement in place with the Spanish goalkeeper over personal terms.

Hence, Inter must now find an accord with Genoa over a transfer fee in order to put the deal over the line.

As the source explains, the Italian champions have proposed two different formulas to the Grifone.

The first would be a cash-only operation that would cost the Beneamata’s coffers 15 million euros.

The alternative would be an offer worth 10 million plus the services of Gaetano Oristanio.

The attacking midfielder spent the last campaign on loan at Cagliari and is considered to be surplus to requirements at Appiano Gentile.

Inter Milan Seeking A Swift Agreement With Genoa After Agreeing Personal Terms With Josep Martinez

However, as we reported this morning, the 21-year-old also has an offer on the table from Venezia.

But regardless of Oristanio’s fate, Inter should eventually sign Martinez one way or the other. The source believes the club could close the operation this weekend.

The Spain international is a Barcelona youth product who also had an experience at RB Leipzig.

He completed a transfer to Genoa last summer, and made a significant impact in his maiden campaign at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.