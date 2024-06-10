Inter Milan Accelerate Pursuit Of Genoa & Spain Star

Inter Milan are accelerating their pursuit of Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez .

This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it. The Gazzetta also report that the Nerazzurri remain keen as ever to sign forward Albert Gudmundsson, whose arrival could be linked to a sale of Marko Arnautovic.

One of Inter’s priorities for this summer transfer window is to bring in a goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri have decided that this is the right moment to invest in a keeper for the future.

Former Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach veteran Yann Sommer remains a reliable Number One for next season.

But Inter want to sign a younger player. That ways, the new arrival can back up Sommer for a season, and then inherit the Swiss’s starting shirt.

For some time, Athletico Paranaense’s Bento has looked to be Inter’s priority target in goal.

Meanwhile, Udinese’s Maduka Okoye has also come up as a name on the Nerazzurri’s radar for the role.

But according to the Gazzetta, it is Genoa’s Martinez who Inter have really accelerated in their chase of.

The 25-year-old former RB Leipzig keeper has enjoyed an impressive season with Genoa.

And the Nerazzurri have identified Martinez as having the right profile, particularly in terms of his age.

There have been talks between Inter and Genoa regarding the possibility of signing Martinez.

And according to the Gazzetta, these talks have gotten more serious in the last day or two.

Inter’s intention is to sign Martinez on a permanent basis right away, rather than on an initial loan deal.

Meanwhile, the Gazzetta report, Inter also remain very much keen on signing forward Gudmundsson from Genoa.

However, a move for the Icelandic international would be a little more complicated.

In the case of Martinez, Inter want to make the transfer happen soon. However, with Gudmundsson, they may have to strategize to make a deal feasible – particularly by offloading Arnautovic.