Inter midfielder Frattesi asked about Milan’s advance: “I didn’t want to listen”

Davide Frattesi made the move from Sassuolo to Inter last summer, but there were reports at the time suggesting AC Milan made a late push to sign him.

The midfielder ended up in the sights of half of Italy after impressing with Sassuolo, including Milan. The Nerazzurri have always had the advantage and signed him via a loan with obligation to buy deal for €27m, but Giorgio Furlani and Geoffrey Moncada tried after Sandro Tonali’s sale.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported some months ago that last July the Milan management met their Sassuolo counterparts about a deal, but nothing went too far because Frattesi had chosen Inter and wanted to honour his word.

Frattesi was interviewed by Repubblica ahead of making the trip out to Germany for the start of the European Championship, which Italy will hope to defend, and he was asked about the idea that he was close to Milan.

“I never knew anything about it. My agent asked me: ‘Where do you want to go?’. Already in May last year I replied: only Inter. I decided that when I played against them. A very strong team, with a great coach and a magical audience. I didn’t want to listen to anything else,” he said (via MilanNews).