Inter midfielder Calhanoglu in advanced talks with Bayern Munich

Just hours after the story first emerged, reports are accelerating rapidly that Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is in advanced talks with Bayern Munich.

Bild first broke the story that there was interest from the German giants in the Turkey international.

It seems it is considerably more in-depth than mere interest, because TRT Sports reporter Ibrahim Kirkayak was with the Turkey squad today as they prepare for their EURO 2024 match against Portugal and asked Calhanoglu about the situation.

He claims the midfielder confirmed there was a genuine push from Bayern Munich and that he was interested in the idea.

FCInterNews.it also note that the proposal on the table is a four-year contract worth €8m per season plus bonuses.

Inter could be open to Calhanoglu sale

Calhanoglu only recently signed a new contract with Inter to June 2027 and saw his career revitalised in a new role created for him by coach Simone Inzaghi.

Now he might be ready to try again in Germany, the country where he was born and raised, having left for the move to Milan in 2017.

Now 30 years of age, Inter could be prepared to sell Calhanoglu for a significant profit, seeing as he was picked up as a free agent from rivals Milan in 2021.

If they could sell him for €50-60m, that would potentially make up for his departure, especially as Albania international Kristjan Asllani and Italy’s Davide Frattesi are pushing for more playing time.