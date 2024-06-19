Inter midfielder Asllani reflects on ‘crazy’ Croatia vs. Albania at EURO 2024

Inter midfielder Kristjan Asllani admits Albania’s draw against Croatia was ‘crazy’ but is happy with his performance and with taking home Ivan Perisic and Luka Modric’s shirts.

Albania held Croatia to a 2-2 draw in Hamburg on Wednesday keeping their qualification hopes to the Round of 16 alive.

Asllani arrived for a post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia holding two shirts, one belonging to his ex-Inter teammate Perisic and one of Real Madrid star Modric.

So, the first news was on how he managed to put his hands on the most wanted shirt after the game.

“I asked Ivan [Perisic], and luckily, he [Modric] gave it to me, so I am happy,” the Inter midfielder said smiling.

Albania took the lead in the first half but conceded twice in five minutes after the break and levelled the score in the stoppages.

“This is Albania; it’s a bit crazy,” said the midfielder.

“We started off on the right foot, and then I can say I missed a big chance, but I thought Modric would get on the ball before me. I think we conceded two avoidable goals. We’ll review them, surely. The game was crazy in the last 15 minutes.

“We scored the equaliser and we could have won it too. It’s a shame. We wanted to win, but we earned a point instead. We’ll keep it tight anyway,” continued the midfielder.

“It’s nice to face these big champions because I used to watch them on TV, so I am happy.

“I think I played a good game against some top-class players. I am happy with the team. It was not easy after receiving a lot of criticism following the Italy game, so we are happy, and we are happy to see our fans happy after the match.”

Albania have one point after two matches and will meet Spain in the final group-stage game next week.