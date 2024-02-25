Inter Miami vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch Lionel Messi, what to know about tonight’s game

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will close out one of the biggest season-opening weekends in MLS history on Sunday night.

Inter Miami visits L.A. Galaxy in primetime with a 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) kickoff to wrap the first weekend of the 2024 MLS season.

Inter Miami’s big four – Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – are expected to play as the club hopes to improve to 2-0 this season.

As MLS begins its 29th season, Messi continues to be the biggest draw since joining Inter Miami last summer. He also eclipsed 500 million followers on Instagram this weekend, as one of the most followed on the social media app.

Inter Miami began the MLS season on Wednesday night, beating Real Salt Lake 2-0 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Now, they’re on the road in Los Angeles where Messi’s celebrity takes center stage for several celebrities likely to be in attendance.

How to watch: Inter Miami vs. L.A. Galaxy live stream

The Inter Miami match against L.A. Galaxy will be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Inter Miami vs. L.A. Galaxy betting odds

Inter Miami is +130 to win, L.A. Galaxy is +170 to win, and both teams are +280 to tie on the moneyline odds from BetMGM.

Lionel Messi reacts after a 2-0 season-opening win over Real Salt Lake.

Messi, Inter Miami win season opener 2-0

Messi did not score, but orchestrated both of Inter Miami’s goals in their 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake in the 2024 MLS season opener on Wednesday night.

Messi assisted on the first goal of the season to Robert Taylor in the 39th minute, and dropped a pass to Suarez, who assisted on Diego Gomez’s goal in the 83rd minute of the match.

Messi and Suarez each had one final shot attempt on goal in the final minutes of the match, but to no avail.

Last time Inter Miami played in Los Angeles

Messi had two assists in a 3-1 win for Inter Miami over LAFC on Sept. 3, 2023, with celebrities like Prince Harry, Leonardo DiCaprio and Selena Gomez in attendance.

Messi’s viral clip continues to make waves with Real Salt Lake player’s response

Real Salt Lake’s Andrew Brody, who was the player Messi dribbled over while laying on the pitch during the season opener, addressed the play on his Instagram account on Thursday.

“For those asking, yes I was the cone on the ground there,” Brody posted on his Instagram story one day after the match.

Inter Miami defender Sergii Kryvtsov smiled when asked about the Messi play before Friday’s practice.

“It’s Messi,” he said with a shrug.

Messi likely to play in two Argentina friendlies this March

The fallout from Lionel Messi’s absence for an Inter Miami match in Hong Kong has resulted in two more chances to watch him play in the United States next month.

Argentina will play El Salvador at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on March 22 and Nigeria at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on March 26.

Messi would miss Inter Miami’s road game against the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on March 23, but could play twice more in the New York area later this year.

Major League Soccer is having its moment again in the United States, and you can thank Lionel Messi for that. This will be Messi’s first full season with the team after joining last summer, and captivating fans by leading the club to a Leagues Cup title a month after his arrival. The expectations are even higher in 2024.

But fans need to temper their expectations of how much they'll see Messi play – if they see him at all – with a grueling schedule ahead for the 36-year-old star.

Inter Miami's season-opening schedule

(All games available to stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.)

Feb. 21: Inter Miami 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Feb. 25, at Los Angeles Galaxy, 8:30 p.m. ET

March 2, vs. Orlando City, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

March 7, at Nashville SC/Moca winner, 9 p.m. ET (Concacaf Champions League)

March 10, vs. CF Montréal, 5 p.m. ET

March 13, vs. Nashville SC/Moca winner, 8:15 p.m. ET (Concacaf Champions League)

March 16, at D.C. United, 2 p.m. ET

